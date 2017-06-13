NHL explains the disallowed Predators...

NHL explains the disallowed Predators' goal from Game 6

The Nashville Predators had two goals disallowed in the Stanley Cup Final, including what could have been a massive goal in Game 6 when Colton Sissons ' apparent goal was immediately disallowed due to a quick whistle from referee Kevin Pollock. Just a quick refresher: After Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Matt Murray was unable to hold onto a Filip Forsberg shot, the puck sat in the crease allowing Sissons to swoop in and tap it into an empty net to seemingly give the Predators a 1-0 lead.

