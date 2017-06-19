Neal and Fleury reunited as Golden Kn...

Neal and Fleury reunited as Golden Knights fill out roster with expansion draft

Veteran forward James Neal and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury headlined the expansion draft selections of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at the NHL Awards. Neal had 23 goals and 18 assists last season for the Nashville Predators, who lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their first-ever Stanley Cup final.

