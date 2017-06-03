Nashville to hold - Broadway Smash' parties before home games

Live music and big screens will take over Lower Broadway for a free "Broadway Smash" party as the Nashville Predators fight for the Stanley Cup in Games 3 and 4 on June 3 and 5. A stage at Fifth Avenue and Broadway will be set up large screens for both games. "The Broadway Smash: Preds Party with a Purpose" events are free and open to the public.

