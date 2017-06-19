Nashville Predators sign defenseman J...

Nashville Predators sign defenseman Joonas Lyytinen to entry-level contract

Monday

Lyytinen, 22, played his fourth season with KalPa of the Finnish League in 2016-17, helping the club to a silver medal while tying for fourth in postseason points with seven among defensemen. He also tied for seventh in the league with eight goals and 14th in points among defensemen during the regular season.

Chicago, IL

