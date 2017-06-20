Nashville Predators: Poile Wins NHL General Manager of the Year
Nashville Predators GM David Poile took home the NHL General Manager of the Year accolade for his gutsy trading and solid team building. The Nashville Predators fell just short of their first Stanley Cup in their historic 2016-2017 season, but still managed to bring home some silverware.
