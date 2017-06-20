Nashville Predators Draft Preview: Th...

Nashville Predators Draft Preview: The First Round

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: On the Forecheck

In the wake of the Predators unfortunate Game 6 loss, it's time we turn our attention to pick #30 of the NHL Draft . The Predators are in a good place with their prospect depth and could take the true "Best Player Available".

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penns "Dooms Day Defense" Jun 1 I Lov Country 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC