Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher mulls retirement

The 2016-17 season was Mike Fisher's first season as the Nashville Predators team captain, and it could also be his last. The 37-year-old has played 17 NHL seasons, and retirement is a consideration, but it's not something he's ready to consider right now.

