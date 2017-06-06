Monday's Fan Links: Shaun
Predators Release Their Protected Players List For NHL Expansion Draft - The Predators have chosen to protect Jarnkrok from the expansion draft putting pressure on GM Poile to make deal or Nashville may lose J. Neal. Sabres Hire Predators' Phil Housley as Head Coach - After 4 years behind the bench with the Preds, legendary D-man Housley heads north as a head coach to make Buffalo great again.
