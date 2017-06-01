Jake Guentzel Breaks Rookie NHL Playo...

Jake Guentzel Breaks Rookie NHL Playoff Scoring Record as Penguins Take 2-0 Series Lead

Jake Guentzel is a name not even many Pittsburgh Penguins fans knew coming into the season, but this 22-year-old has gotten red-hot at the perfect time for the defending Stanley Cup champions. His pair of goals in Game 2 made it three straight in the Stanley Cup Finals for Pittsburgh, including both game-winners.

