IceRays 1 hour ago 5:59 p.m.IceRays Goalie Tomas Vomacka Drafted By Nashville Predators
Corpus Christi IceRays goaltender Tom Vomcka was selected 154th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 5th Round of the 2017 NHL Draft this afternoon. Vomcka becomes the second player in IceRays history to be drafted by a NHL organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIII.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC