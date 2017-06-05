Hockey with Keith or fashion in NYC? Nicole Kidman confesses ita s a close call
N icole Kidman may've gone to the glamorous CDFA Fashion Awards Monday in New York City, but she confessed she was missing being back home in Music City with husband Keith Urban , cheering the Nashville Predators on to victory in their fight for the Stanley Cup. "Oh my gosh, it's killing me that we're not there" she told Entertainment Tonight .
