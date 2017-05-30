Hear Billy Ray Cyrus' Spontaneous New...

Hear Billy Ray Cyrus' Spontaneous New Anthem for Nashville Predators

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

"Bring the Stanley Cup to Tennessee" was written and recorded in a day to rally around Nashville's hockey fever Nashville is so close to winning a championship it can almost taste it - yet it also feels so very far away. Music City is in a professional sports championship series for the first time in 17 years, but two games into the Stanley Cup finals the Nashville Predators are down 0-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penns "Dooms Day Defense" 22 hr I Lov Country 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Thu Pens pharts 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC