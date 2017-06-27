Head to Nashville for unpretentious fun, great food and music

Tennessee's capital is where Taylor Swift goes to write music and escape from the paparazzi, where you can catch country music star Carrie Underwood cheering on her NHL star husband Mike Fisher at a Nashville Predators game, and where you can shop at actress Reese Witherspoon's charming, sweet tea-serving clothing boutique called Draper James . On any given weekend, expect Broadway - a major strip in the city and a country music-focused entertainment district - to be bustling with parades of bachelor and bachelorette parties causing a stir at the Country-Western-style dance clubs and bars that locals call honky-tonks.

