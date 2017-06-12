GM: Preds focused on winning Stanley ...

GM: Preds focused on winning Stanley Cup with young roster

General manager David Poile believes the Nashville Predators wiped away two lingering notions with their run to the franchise's first Stanley Cup Final. The label of Nashville as a nontraditional hockey market? Erased by the tens of thousands of fans who filled the streets watching, cheering and celebrating hockey in a party that Poile thinks other teams - and sports - will try to copy.

