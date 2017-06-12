GM: Preds focused on winning Stanley Cup with young roster
General manager David Poile believes the Nashville Predators wiped away two lingering notions with their run to the franchise's first Stanley Cup Final. The label of Nashville as a nontraditional hockey market? Erased by the tens of thousands of fans who filled the streets watching, cheering and celebrating hockey in a party that Poile thinks other teams - and sports - will try to copy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC