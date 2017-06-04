For Predators SVP Gerry Helper, Stanley Cup Final has been worth the wait
Predators SVP Gerry Helper has spent 38 years working in hockey and has never reached the Stanley Cup Final until now. For Predators SVP Gerry Helper, Stanley Cup Final has been worth the wait Predators SVP Gerry Helper has spent 38 years working in hockey and has never reached the Stanley Cup Final until now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC