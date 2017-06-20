Fleury among players exposed for Vega...

Fleury among players exposed for Vegas NHL expansion draft

In a Tuesday, May 16, 2017 file photo, Nashville Predators right wing James Neal battles in front of the goal against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson and right wing Chris Wagner during the second period in Game 3 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs in Nashville, Tenn. Three-time Stanley Cup champion goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, Nashville forward James Neal and Anaheim defenseman Sami Vatanen are among the high-profile players available for the Vegas Golden Knights to select in the NHL expansion draft on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

