Fish tale: How the catfish toss came to be a Predators thing
Bob Wolf poses with a Nashville Predators jersey Friday, June 2, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. The need for secrecy finally is at an end and he's ready to share his tale of the Predators' original catfish caper with the NHL hockey franchise on hockey's biggest stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Thu
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC