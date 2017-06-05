EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Ur...

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Are 'Big, Big Fans' of Hockey

Read more: ETonline

Like a lot of Nashville residents, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's two daughters are really into the Stanley Cup finals. The Nashville Predators are taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but on Wednesday evening, Kidman and Urban, self-proclaimed hockey enthusiasts, were at the 2017 CMT Awards and revealed to ET's Sophie Schillaci that both 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith are also getting into the game.

Chicago, IL

