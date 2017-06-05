EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Daughters Are 'Big, Big Fans' of Hockey
Like a lot of Nashville residents, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's two daughters are really into the Stanley Cup finals. The Nashville Predators are taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, but on Wednesday evening, Kidman and Urban, self-proclaimed hockey enthusiasts, were at the 2017 CMT Awards and revealed to ET's Sophie Schillaci that both 8-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith are also getting into the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Jun 1
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC