'Epic week': Hockey, country music co...

'Epic week': Hockey, country music collide in Nashville

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Nashville Predators' improbable run to the Stanley Cup Finals has blurred the dividing line between music and sports, a convergence that's expected to hit a crescendo in Tennessee's capital city this weekend. The thousands of fans in town to celebrate the annual CMA Music Festival have joined with thousands more hockey fans celebrating in the streets and honkey-tonks of Music City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penns "Dooms Day Defense" Jun 1 I Lov Country 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,647,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC