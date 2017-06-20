Eeli Tolvanen Drafted by Nashville
Former Boston College commit Eeli Tolvanen has been selected 30th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators . He has played on the same line as incoming Eagle Aapeli Rasanen for both the Musketeers and for Team Finland.
