Boston Bruins to host Nashville Predators in home opener on Oct. 5

The NHL announced the home openers for all 31 teams Wednesday, noting that the Bruins will open play at TD Garden next year with a tilt against the reigning Western Conference Champion Nashville Predators on Thursday, October 5. This meeting stands as the first time since 2008 that the Bruins will play their home opener against a Stanley Cup finalist from the previous season. During that season, Boston hosted the Pittsburgh Penguins -- who lost to the Detroit Red Wings during the previous spring.

