Blackhawks make surprising trades while Devils take Nico Hischier first overall at NHL draft

Nico Hischier poses for photos after being selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center in Chicago, on June 23, 2017. Nico Hischier poses for photos after being selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center in Chicago, on June 23, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.