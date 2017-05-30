After two decades building the franchise, Nashville Predators GM...
One with the Predators, an expansion team in a non-traditional hockey market. The other with the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the loudest, most vibrant, noisiest market in the National Hockey League.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penns "Dooms Day Defense"
|Thu
|I Lov Country
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC