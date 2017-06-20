2017 NHL Offseason Survival Guide

2017 NHL Offseason Survival Guide

With start of free agency quickly approaching, and our favorite Nashville-based hockey team in the hunt for multiple marquee players, many Predator fans may feel the need to make 30 tweet threads regarding the acquisition of players that will send the team millions of dollars over the salary cap, or about why David Poile should be fired due to a late pick up. In a hope of possibly delaying those tweets, I have compiled a free agency survival guide for different methods that, when used correctly, can make everyone's lives a bit calmer and everyone's Twitter feeds a bit quieter.

Chicago, IL

