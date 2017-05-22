Why some NHL fans are mad at Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson may be one of the most popular artists in the country, but she could be persona non grata in Nashville if its hockey team doesn't win. The Nashville Predators are one game away from advancing to the Stanley Cup finals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC