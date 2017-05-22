Whicker: A hard fall for the Ducks, but they earned every bruise
Their 17-game run toward the Stanley Cup had been adjourned by the Predators, 6-3, although it was tied 3-3 until Colton Sissons scored his third goal of the game with six minutes left. Nashville won in six games and plays either Ottawa or Pittsburgh in Game 1 of the Final on May 29. When you don't make the playoffs whatsoever, you normally see the end coming long before it arrives.
