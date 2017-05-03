Watch Carrie Underwood and Her Crew Sing DJ Khaleda s a oeAll I Do Is Wina After Predators Victory
With her husband, Mike Fisher, serving as the Nashville Predators captain, Carrie Underwood is obviously more invested in the hometown hockey team's success than most folks. And when the Preds win-which they've done a lot lately-Carrie likes to celebrate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC