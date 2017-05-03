Video: Vince Gill and his daughters sing the national anthem before Nashville Predators playoff game
Oklahoma native and Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill teamed up with his daughters Jenny and Corrina Tuesday night to sing the national anthem before Game 4 in the Nashville Predators' Round 2 Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the St. Louis Blues. Just listen to the pretty family harmonies.
