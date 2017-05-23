Video: Trisha Yearwood sings national anthem as NHL's Nashville...

Check out country music star and former Owasso resident Trisha Yearwood belting the national anthem Monday night before the Nashville Predators took on the Anaheim Ducks in Game 6 of the NHL's Western Conference Finals. She joins native Okies Carrie Underwood and Vince Gill among the ranks of country music luminaries with Oklahoma ties to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the Predators' playoff run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.