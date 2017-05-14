Video: Rinne handcuffed by Ritchie sh...

Video: Rinne handcuffed by Ritchie shot off the mask

Pekka Rinne entered Game 2 of the Western Conference Final with an eye-popping save percentage of .950 in these Stanley Cup playoffs. With the Predators up 1-0 in the series - and with only two losses all post-season - Rinne gave up four goals on 16 shots through two periods.

