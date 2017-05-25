The Road to the Stanley Cup Began in Milwaukee

With their backs against the wall having lost star center Ryan Johansen for the rest of the playoffs, and captain Mike Fisher for an undetermined period of time, the Nashville Predators reeled off two improbable wins against the Anaheim Ducks to reach the first Stanley Cup finals in franchise history. Of the 19 players that took the ice for the Preds in Monday night's series-clinching win, 12 of them spent considerable time with the Milwaukee Admirals.

