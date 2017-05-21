The Nashville Predators celebrate an empty-net goal
Pontus Aberg scored his first playoff goal in helping Nashville win 3-2 over Anaheim and move within one win of its first Stanley Cup ginals. Rookie Pontus Aberg, an unlikely hero, gets Predators within game of Stanley Cup finals Pontus Aberg scored his first playoff goal in helping Nashville win 3-2 over Anaheim and move within one win of its first Stanley Cup ginals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Menomonee Falls.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC