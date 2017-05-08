Preds reach 1st Western final in team...

Preds reach 1st Western final in team history, ousting Blues

13 hrs ago

" Ryan Johansen celebrated his game-winning goal with a windmill fist pump and the Nashville Predators finished off the rest of a thrilling third period with the standing-room only crowd on their feet anticipating history. Yes, the team that plays in a place called "Smashville" is going someplace the Predators have never been before: The NHL Western Conference final.

