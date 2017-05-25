Preds Playoff Series Intermission Media Round-Up

LISTEN: @RyanJohansen19 says it's bittersweet but inspiring seeing Preds in Final while injured;on Kesler comments https://t.co/zhPZopbgvR Preds minority owner Brett Wilson went on radio in Saskatchewan to talk about his experience. Taylor Lewan went on NHL Now yesterday to talk about his fandom and how they committed to going above and beyond with the towel waving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.