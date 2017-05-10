Preds' 1st big trade of 2016 paying o...

Preds' 1st big trade of 2016 paying off for team, Johansen

Tuesday Read more: Star Tribune

The Predators stunned the NHL not once, but twice in 2016 by trading away a top defenseman. Ryan Johansen is the big center landed with Nashville's first big trade, a move almost forgotten in all the wake of the deal that brought P.K. Subban to Music City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Chicago, IL

