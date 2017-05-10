Predators vs. Ducks preview: A look at Anaheim's defensemen
The Hawks were a one-man show with Duncan Keith , the Blues didn't have the speed to keep up with the Preds offense. But the Ducks have speed, skill, vision, and strength to match anything the Preds throw at them.
