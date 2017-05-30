Predators v. Penguins Preview: Special Teams
As the Nashville Predators prepare to play the Pittsburgh Penguins in game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Predators are going to need to prepare to stop Sidney Crosby and the havoc he has wrecked on the power play all playoffs. Furthermore, the Predators are going to try and find ways to crack Pittsburgh's penalty kill, especially since they had such difficulties doing so against the Anaheim Ducks .
