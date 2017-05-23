Predators reach 1st Stanley Cup Final, oust Ducks in 6 games

Colton Sissons scored his third goal with 6:00 left, ensuring the Nashville Predators ' magical postseason now includes the franchise's first trip to the Stanley Cup Final after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks with a 6-3 win in Game 6 on Monday night. The Predators , who've never won even a division title in their 19-year history, came in with the fewest points of any team in these playoffs.

