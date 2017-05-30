Predators @ Penguins Game 2 Projected Lineups

Going into Game 2, it doesn't look like much will change in the Predators lineup, given that Colin Wilson will likely be out again. There's always a chance that Laviolette decides to throw more speed on the 4th line, which could slot Harry Zolnierczyk or Miikka Salomaki instead of McLeod, but I'd say that's unlikely.

