Predators' P.K. Subban fined $2,000 for embellishment Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban fined $2,000 for embellishment Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2q3UHEt NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has been fined $2,000 for embellishment after taking a hit from St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson during their Western Conference semifinal.

