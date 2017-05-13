Predators' Neal feelin' good about hi...

Predators' Neal feelin' good about his game these days

Read more: The London Free Press

A day after scoring the overtime winner in Game 1 - his third goal in the last four games - a smiling James Neal said he's feeling confident about his game. Certainly, he's feeling better than he did in the first round of the playoffs, when the Nashville Predators forward went four games without a goal.

