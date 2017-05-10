Peter Laviolette too busy coaching Pr...

Peter Laviolette too busy coaching Preds to ponder history

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this May 7, 2017, file photo, Nashville Predators coach Peter Laviolette, top left, talks with assistant coach Kevin McCarthy during the team's 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Nashville, Tenn. Laviolette is just the third coach since the NHL split its playoffs between conferences in 1994 to take three different teams to a conference final, joining Ken Hitchcock and Darryl Sutter .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,957 • Total comments across all topics: 280,966,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC