Pekka Rinne, a goalie like no other, has keyed Nashville Predators' ...

The first time Mitch Korn laid eyes on Pekka Rinne was at a prospects' camp, about a month after the Nashville Predators took a chance on the Finnish goalie - selected 252 spots after the New York Rangers took Al Montoya sixth overall - with their second-last pick in the 2004 draft. Of course, it's easy to stand out when you are 6-foot-5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.