NHL Stanley Cup Finals 2017: Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins preview, prediction

13 hrs ago

The Nashville Predators, led by P.K. Subban, Pekka Rinne, Filip Forsberg and James Neal, will play in the franchise's first NHL Stanley Cup Finals when they play Sidney Crosbey, Evgeni Malkin, Matt Murray and the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins . The teams begin play in the best-of-seven series on Monday, May 29, in Pittsburgh.

