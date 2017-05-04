NHL Playoffs 2017: Stanley Cup Title Odds, Latest Schedule and Picks

The Washington Capitals may have won the Presidents' Trophy after having the best regular-season record for the second year in a row, but they are left grasping for their playoff lives as they prepare for Game 5 of their conference semifinal series with the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night. The Penguins have a 3-1 lead in the series, and they will knock out the Capitals if they can secure one more win in the next three games.

