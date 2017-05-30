Nashville Predators @ Pittsburgh Peng...

Nashville Predators @ Pittsburgh Penguins: Game 2 Preview

After losing game one, one of the most bizarre professional hockey games in recent memory, the Nashville Predators hope to take a win from the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight on the road. Game one featured goals being overturned, 5 on 3 chaos, an off night by Pekka Rinne , and over a period of the Penguins not getting a shot on net.

