Missouri authorities ID driver killed in truck-train crash

Authorities have identified a dump truck driver killed when his vehicle was hit by a coal train in northeast Missouri, causing about 30 of the railcars to derail and spill their contents of the black ore. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Shanon Amerosa of Troy was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the accident Friday near Foley in Lincoln County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.