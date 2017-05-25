Manitoba's Hope Lies Solely in the Na...

Manitoba's Hope Lies Solely in the Nashville Predators

Manitoba's only hope for a Stanley Cup visit is held tightly in the hands of the Nashville Predators. Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the defending Cup-Champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Winnipeg's Mark Stone and his Ottawa Senators were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, propelling the Penguins to yet another all-American showdown in the final round of this year's playoffs.

