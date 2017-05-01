La Vergne High School student remembered

While the families of most high school students are worried about driving for the first time or picking out the perfect prom dress, one local family is asking for help with funeral expenses for their daughter who passed away after a long battle with cancer. Michelle Alvarez fought osteo-sarcoma bone cancer in her left thigh bone for three years, through surgery, chemotherapy and remission.

