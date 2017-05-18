Kelly Clarkson Performs National Anth...

Kelly Clarkson Performs National Anthem At Nashville Predators Game

Much to the chagrin of the resident national anthem singer in Nashville, yet another superstar stepped in to kick off the NHL playoff game last night, Kelly Clarkson! She follows a theme in Nashville this playoff season as they've welcomed stars like Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, and of course Carrie Underwood who's married to the captain of the Predators Mike Fisher.

